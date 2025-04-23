Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Penske Automotive Group (PAG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.82% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Penske Automotive Group is $184.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $153.75 to a high of $216.30. The average price target represents an increase of 18.82% from its latest reported closing price of $154.91 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Penske Automotive Group is 33,634MM, an increase of 10.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 745 funds or institutions reporting positions in Penske Automotive Group. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAG is 0.12%, an increase of 2.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.86% to 19,303K shares. The put/call ratio of PAG is 8.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 886K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 935K shares , representing a decrease of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 4.20% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 807K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 794K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 2.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 634K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 640K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 8.28% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 607K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 584K shares , representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 6.40% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 607K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 586K shares , representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 69.78% over the last quarter.

Penske Automotive Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western Europe

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.