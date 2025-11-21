Citigroup Initiates Coverage of PENN Entertainment (PENN) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of PENN Entertainment (NasdaqGS:PENN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.23% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for PENN Entertainment is $20.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 50.23% from its latest reported closing price of $13.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PENN Entertainment is 6,680MM, a decrease of 2.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 595 funds or institutions reporting positions in PENN Entertainment. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PENN is 0.20%, an increase of 7.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.04% to 161,072K shares. The put/call ratio of PENN is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,696K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,299K shares , representing a decrease of 6.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PENN by 1.59% over the last quarter.

HG Vora Capital Management holds 7,250K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 6,857K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,432K shares , representing an increase of 6.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PENN by 13.30% over the last quarter.

DME Capital Management holds 6,769K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,494K shares , representing a decrease of 10.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PENN by 37.17% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,863K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,916K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PENN by 88.45% over the last quarter.

