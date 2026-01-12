Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Pearson plc - Depositary Receipt (PSO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 12, 2026, Citigroup initiated coverage of Pearson plc - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:PSO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.46% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pearson plc - Depositary Receipt is $16.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.04 to a high of $20.40. The average price target represents an increase of 17.46% from its latest reported closing price of $14.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pearson plc - Depositary Receipt is 4,277MM, an increase of 21.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pearson plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSO is 0.11%, an increase of 5.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.14% to 22,298K shares. The put/call ratio of PSO is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,984K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,043K shares , representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSO by 80.55% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 849K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 693K shares , representing an increase of 18.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSO by 87.44% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 797K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 780K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSO by 79.49% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 791K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 701K shares , representing an increase of 11.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSO by 4.51% over the last quarter.

Optiver Holding B.V. holds 714K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

