Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Parker-Hannifin (XTRA:PAR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 7, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Parker-Hannifin (XTRA:PAR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.66% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Parker-Hannifin is 712,69 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 471,96 € to a high of 837,99 €. The average price target represents an increase of 7.66% from its latest reported closing price of 662,00 € / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Parker-Hannifin is 20,951MM, an increase of 5.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 24.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,490 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parker-Hannifin. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAR is 0.41%, an increase of 3.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 122,640K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 4,169K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,167K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 17.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,072K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,063K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 17.59% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,366K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,300K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 17.28% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 3,248K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,288K shares , representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 16.14% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,578K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,548K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 16.51% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.