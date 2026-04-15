Citigroup Initiates Coverage of OSI Systems (OSIS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2026, Citigroup initiated coverage of OSI Systems (NasdaqGS:OSIS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.69% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for OSI Systems is $313.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $290.88 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.69% from its latest reported closing price of $296.86 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for OSI Systems is 1,385MM, a decrease of 22.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in OSI Systems. This is an decrease of 323 owner(s) or 47.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSIS is 0.10%, an increase of 48.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.32% to 18,871K shares. The put/call ratio of OSIS is 3.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mawer Investment Management holds 804K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 856K shares , representing a decrease of 6.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSIS by 3.60% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 753K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares , representing a decrease of 32.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSIS by 72.44% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 674K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 498K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 551K shares , representing a decrease of 10.49%.

Invesco holds 425K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares , representing an increase of 17.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSIS by 84.96% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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