Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Old Dominion Freight Line (LSE:0A7P) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of Old Dominion Freight Line (LSE:0A7P) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,775 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old Dominion Freight Line. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A7P is 0.29%, an increase of 7.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.10% to 183,396K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,325K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,727K shares , representing an increase of 15.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A7P by 6.50% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 8,812K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,364K shares , representing an increase of 16.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A7P by 5.17% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 6,211K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,940K shares , representing an increase of 4.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A7P by 90.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,175K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,161K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A7P by 21.51% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,678K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,263K shares , representing an increase of 30.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A7P by 89.99% over the last quarter.

