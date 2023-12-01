Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.49% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Western Alliance Bancorp is 58.64. The forecasts range from a low of 41.41 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 14.49% from its latest reported closing price of 51.22.

The projected annual revenue for Western Alliance Bancorp is 3,144MM, an increase of 21.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.09.

Western Alliance Bancorp Declares $0.37 Dividend

On October 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share ($1.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 17, 2023 received the payment on December 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $51.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.89%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.33%, the lowest has been 0.93%, and the highest has been 5.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.94 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.59 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.48%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 691 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Alliance Bancorp. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAL is 0.27%, an increase of 20.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.61% to 103,691K shares. The put/call ratio of WAL is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,292K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,362K shares, representing an increase of 55.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 196.99% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 4,037K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,163K shares, representing an increase of 46.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 106.02% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 3,998K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,704K shares, representing an increase of 7.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 27.87% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 3,443K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,318K shares, representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 35.56% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,330K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,398K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 28.18% over the last quarter.

Western Alliance Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With more than $30 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation is one of the country's top-performing banking companies. The company has ranked in the top 10 on the Forbes 'Best Banks in America' list for five consecutive years, 2016-2020, and was named #1 best-performing of the 50 largest public U.S. banks for 2019 by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their ambitions with local teams of experienced bankers who deliver superior service and a full spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury management capabilities. Business clients also benefit from a powerful array of specialized financial services that provide strong expertise and tailored solutions for a wide variety of industries and sectors. A national presence with a regional footprint, Western Alliance Bank operates individually branded, full-service banking divisions and has offices in key markets nationwide.

