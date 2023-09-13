Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Veeco Instruments (VECO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.99% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Veeco Instruments is 32.23. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 16.99% from its latest reported closing price of 27.55.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Veeco Instruments is 692MM, an increase of 7.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 455 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veeco Instruments. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VECO is 0.14%, an increase of 1.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.11% to 67,312K shares. The put/call ratio of VECO is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 3,998K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,328K shares, representing an increase of 16.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VECO by 1,382.13% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,624K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,740K shares, representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VECO by 14.06% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,323K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,303K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VECO by 17.94% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 3,000K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,874K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,309K shares, representing a decrease of 15.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VECO by 2.67% over the last quarter.

Veeco Instruments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Veeco is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Its proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.