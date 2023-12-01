Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Valley National Bancorp (VLY) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.53% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Valley National Bancorp is 10.15. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 11.53% from its latest reported closing price of 9.10.

The projected annual revenue for Valley National Bancorp is 2,227MM, an increase of 16.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 708 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valley National Bancorp. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLY is 0.16%, an increase of 12.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.68% to 374,739K shares. The put/call ratio of VLY is 2.69, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 18,525K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,364K shares, representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLY by 39.78% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 15,366K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,357K shares, representing a decrease of 12.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLY by 1.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,416K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,402K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLY by 14.76% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 13,327K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,787K shares, representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLY by 12.81% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 13,026K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,105K shares, representing an increase of 7.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLY by 23.23% over the last quarter.

Valley National Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $41 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley's corporate citizenship philosophy.

