Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.03% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Texas Capital Bancshares is 63.13. The forecasts range from a low of 49.49 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 15.03% from its latest reported closing price of 54.88.

The projected annual revenue for Texas Capital Bancshares is 1,151MM, a decrease of 9.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 618 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Capital Bancshares. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 7.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCBI is 0.30%, an increase of 11.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 56,066K shares. The put/call ratio of TCBI is 6.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,096K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,109K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 18.20% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,097K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,391K shares, representing a decrease of 14.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 10.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,505K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,504K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 18.81% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,500K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,452K shares, representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 15.79% over the last quarter.

North Reef Capital Management holds 1,450K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares, representing an increase of 49.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 87.11% over the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc., a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Member FDIC.

