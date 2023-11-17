Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Sterling Check (STER) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 16, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.47% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sterling Check is 15.91. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 36.47% from its latest reported closing price of 11.66.

The projected annual revenue for Sterling Check is 804MM, an increase of 11.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sterling Check. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STER is 0.09%, an increase of 34.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.22% to 81,717K shares. The put/call ratio of STER is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 49,808K shares representing 52.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,809K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STER by 72.09% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,117K shares representing 9.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,174K shares, representing an increase of 10.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STER by 21.46% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 4,922K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,959K shares, representing an increase of 19.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STER by 22.16% over the last quarter.

Progeny 3 holds 3,839K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 1,554K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,960K shares, representing a decrease of 26.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STER by 9.81% over the last quarter.

Sterling Check Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sterling is a world-class global provider of technology-enabled background and identity verification services, powered by robust cloud platforms and differentiated by both deep market knowledge and exceptional client service. Sterling provides the foundation of trust and safety to help organizations create great environments for their most essential resource, people. Sterling believes everyone has the right to feel safe. Sterling empowers over 40,000 clients, including over half of the Fortune 100, to make more informed hiring decisions, enhance workplace safety, protect their brand, and mitigate risk. Headquartered in New York City with operations around the world, Sterling conducts more than 75 million background checks annually.

