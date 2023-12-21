Citigroup Initiates Coverage of SilverBow Resources (SBOW) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 20, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.47% Upside

As of December 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for SilverBow Resources is 52.53. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 87.47% from its latest reported closing price of 28.02.

The projected annual revenue for SilverBow Resources is 1,046MM, an increase of 63.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 304 funds or institutions reporting positions in SilverBow Resources. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 27.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBOW is 0.37%, a decrease of 4.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.77% to 23,523K shares. The put/call ratio of SBOW is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company holds 3,281K shares representing 12.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Strategic Value Partners holds 2,923K shares representing 11.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,113K shares, representing a decrease of 40.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBOW by 40.97% over the last quarter.

Post Oak Energy Holdings holds 1,850K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Riposte Capital holds 1,470K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,700K shares, representing a decrease of 15.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBOW by 70.26% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 972K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company.

SilverBow Resources Background Information



SilverBow Resources, Inc. is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. With over 30 years of history operating in South Texas, the Company possesses a significant understanding of regional reservoirs which it leverages to assemble high quality drilling inventory while continuously enhancing its operations to maximize returns on capital invested.

