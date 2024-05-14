Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Seagate Technology Holdings (STX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of Seagate Technology Holdings (NasdaqGS:STX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.80% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Seagate Technology Holdings is 99.86. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $124.95. The average price target represents an increase of 3.80% from its latest reported closing price of 96.20.

The projected annual revenue for Seagate Technology Holdings is 9,372MM, an increase of 49.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 957 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seagate Technology Holdings. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STX is 0.25%, an increase of 46.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.39% to 191,451K shares. The put/call ratio of STX is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 21,761K shares representing 10.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,946K shares , representing an increase of 17.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STX by 16.35% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 16,005K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,486K shares , representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STX by 1.75% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 15,265K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,615K shares , representing a decrease of 8.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STX by 7.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,263K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,126K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STX by 18.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,752K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,635K shares , representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STX by 17.23% over the last quarter.

Seagate Technology Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seagate Technology crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity's potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data storage and management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships.

