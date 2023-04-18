Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 133.33% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rocket Lab USA is $9.52. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 133.33% from its latest reported closing price of $4.08.

The projected annual revenue for Rocket Lab USA is $293MM, an increase of 38.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.21.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 21,636K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,364K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKLB by 99.91% over the last quarter.

State Street holds 15,219K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,619K shares, representing an increase of 10.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKLB by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Aries Wealth Management holds 71K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWO - iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF holds 1,771K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,664K shares, representing an increase of 6.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKLB by 10.98% over the last quarter.

BBMC - JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF holds 100K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing a decrease of 5.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKLB by 9.83% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rocket Lab USA. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RKLB is 0.34%, a decrease of 16.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.86% to 272,327K shares. The put/call ratio of RKLB is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

Rocket Lab USA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. We deliver reliable launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier and more affordable to access space. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron small orbital launch vehicle and the Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron 8-ton payload class launch vehicle. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered 105 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Rocket Lab’s Photon spacecraft platform has been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus. Rocket Lab has three launch pads at two launch sites, including two launch pads at a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand, one of which is currently operational, and a second launch site in Virginia, USA which is expected to become operational by the end of 2021.

