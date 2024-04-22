Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Privia Health Group (PRVA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of Privia Health Group (NasdaqGS:PRVA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.97% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Privia Health Group is 28.38. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 56.97% from its latest reported closing price of 18.08.

The projected annual revenue for Privia Health Group is 3,348MM, an increase of 101.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 511 funds or institutions reporting positions in Privia Health Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRVA is 0.17%, a decrease of 10.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.20% to 126,582K shares. The put/call ratio of PRVA is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Durable Capital Partners holds 9,091K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,872K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,896K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 13.70% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,720K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,726K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 8.01% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 4,595K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,247K shares, representing an increase of 7.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 0.82% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,343K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,657K shares, representing a decrease of 7.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 87.49% over the last quarter.

Privia Health Group Background Information

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. iTS platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers.

