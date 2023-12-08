Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Prime Medicine (PRME) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 151.94% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Prime Medicine is 21.57. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 151.94% from its latest reported closing price of 8.56.

The projected annual revenue for Prime Medicine is 2MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prime Medicine. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRME is 0.13%, a decrease of 12.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.91% to 11,913K shares. The put/call ratio of PRME is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 2,223K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,796K shares, representing an increase of 19.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRME by 1.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,364K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,176K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,176K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRME by 30.62% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,125K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,003K shares, representing an increase of 10.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRME by 23.48% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 1,034K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company.

