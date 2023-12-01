Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Popular (BPOP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.65% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Popular is 77.96. The forecasts range from a low of 63.63 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 5.65% from its latest reported closing price of 73.79.

The projected annual revenue for Popular is 2,294MM, a decrease of 12.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 681 funds or institutions reporting positions in Popular. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPOP is 0.37%, an increase of 8.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 75,269K shares. The put/call ratio of BPOP is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,646K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,884K shares, representing a decrease of 5.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 4.15% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,600K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,957K shares, representing an increase of 17.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 34.08% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,201K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,209K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 8.05% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,860K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,897K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 6.66% over the last quarter.

RDVY - First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 2,551K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,559K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 4.21% over the last quarter.

Popular Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Popular, Inc. is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular's principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.

