Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Planet Labs PBC - (PL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of Planet Labs PBC - (NYSE:PL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.51% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Planet Labs PBC - is $8.27. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 91.51% from its latest reported closing price of $4.32.

The projected annual revenue for Planet Labs PBC - is $270MM, an increase of 41.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Daiwa Securities Group holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 46.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PL by 99.97% over the last quarter.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA holds 154K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 924K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 813K shares, representing an increase of 11.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PL by 116.64% over the last quarter.

Greenspring Advisors holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Staley Capital Advisers holds 30K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 314 funds or institutions reporting positions in Planet Labs PBC -. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 6.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PL is 0.22%, a decrease of 5.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.76% to 121,215K shares. The put/call ratio of PL is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

Planet Labs PBC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing and compiling data from over 3 million images per day. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 700 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery.

