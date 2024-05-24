Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Pagaya Technologies (PGY) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of Pagaya Technologies (NasdaqCM:PGY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 171.56% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Pagaya Technologies is 31.47. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 171.56% from its latest reported closing price of 11.59.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pagaya Technologies is 847MM, a decrease of 2.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pagaya Technologies. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGY is 0.16%, an increase of 74.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 88.21% to 21,149K shares. The put/call ratio of PGY is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 3,345K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 2,953K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company.

IZRL - ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF holds 2,049K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,333K shares , representing an increase of 34.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGY by 1.70% over the last quarter.

FMCDX - Fidelity Advisor Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund holds 1,859K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 1,789K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.