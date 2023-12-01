Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Old National Bancorp (ONB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.88% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Old National Bancorp is 17.26. The forecasts range from a low of 15.66 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 15.88% from its latest reported closing price of 14.89.

The projected annual revenue for Old National Bancorp is 1,917MM, an increase of 3.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.30.

Old National Bancorp Declares $0.14 Dividend

On November 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 1, 2023 will receive the payment on December 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $14.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.76%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.40%, the lowest has been 2.73%, and the highest has been 4.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.80 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 700 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old National Bancorp. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONB is 0.21%, an increase of 8.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 289,087K shares. The put/call ratio of ONB is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 21,199K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,943K shares, representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONB by 2.00% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 16,911K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,620K shares, representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONB by 2.49% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 11,063K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,755K shares, representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONB by 11.26% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,144K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,876K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONB by 5.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,142K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,136K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONB by 8.34% over the last quarter.

Old National Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Old National Bancorp, the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With $23 billion in assets, it ranks among the top 100 banking companies in the U.S. and hasbeen recognized as a World's Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for ten consecutive years. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping its clients at the center. This is an approach to business called TheONB Way. Today, Old National's footprint includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services.

