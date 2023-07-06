Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Noble Corp Plc - (NE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 5, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of Noble Corp Plc - (NYSE:NE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.96% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Noble Corp Plc - is 56.48. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 29.96% from its latest reported closing price of 43.46.

The projected annual revenue for Noble Corp Plc - is 2,464MM, an increase of 43.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 501 funds or institutions reporting positions in Noble Corp Plc -. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 11.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NE is 0.43%, an increase of 5.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.36% to 92,147K shares. The put/call ratio of NE is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 3,456K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,328K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,192K shares, representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NE by 0.78% over the last quarter.

OIH - VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF holds 2,910K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,858K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 99.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NE by 78,786.32% over the last quarter.

Elliott Investment Management holds 2,850K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Noble Corp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Currently, Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of 24 offshore drilling units, consisting of 12 drillships and semisubmersibles and 12 jackups, focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high-specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Noble is an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability with registered office at P.O. BOX 309, Ugland House, S. Church Street, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104.

