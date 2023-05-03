Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Ngm Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of Ngm Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.91% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ngm Biopharmaceuticals is 5.78. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 50.91% from its latest reported closing price of 3.83.

The projected annual revenue for Ngm Biopharmaceuticals is 25MM, a decrease of 54.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ngm Biopharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGM is 0.26%, a decrease of 41.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.41% to 54,509K shares. The put/call ratio of NGM is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Column Group holds 18,137K shares representing 22.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 6,436K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 541K shares, representing an increase of 91.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGM by 370.68% over the last quarter.

StepStone Group holds 1,573K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ponoi II Management holds 1,299K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ponoi Management holds 1,299K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Background Information

NGM is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics based on scientific understanding of key biological pathways underlying liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases and cancer. The Company leverages its biology-centric drug discovery approach to uncover novel mechanisms of action and generate proprietary insights that enable it to move rapidly into proof-of-concept studies and deliver potential first-in-class medicines to patients. NGM aspires to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry.

