Citigroup Initiates Coverage of New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.75% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for New York Community Bancorp is 15.65. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 38.75% from its latest reported closing price of 11.28.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for New York Community Bancorp is 2,201MM, an increase of 3.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.18.

New York Community Bancorp Declares $0.17 Dividend

On July 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 7, 2023 received the payment on August 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $11.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.42%, the lowest has been 4.87%, and the highest has been 10.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.87 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.45 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 941 funds or institutions reporting positions in New York Community Bancorp. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 2.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NYCB is 0.25%, an increase of 14.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.90% to 558,118K shares. The put/call ratio of NYCB is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 62,945K shares representing 8.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,898K shares, representing an increase of 81.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYCB by 527.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,519K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,058K shares, representing an increase of 10.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYCB by 28.79% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 21,905K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,016K shares, representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYCB by 24.14% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,643K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,938K shares, representing an increase of 9.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYCB by 30.21% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 17,316K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,512K shares, representing a decrease of 6.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYCB by 29.24% over the last quarter.

New York Community Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Westbury, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank. At December 31, 2020, the Company reported assets of $56.3 billion, loans of $42.9 billion, deposits of $32.4 billion, and stockholders' equity of $6.8 billion.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.