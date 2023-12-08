Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Morphic Holding (MORF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 127.76% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Morphic Holding is 60.56. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 127.76% from its latest reported closing price of 26.59.

The projected annual revenue for Morphic Holding is 12MM, an increase of 81.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 399 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morphic Holding. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MORF is 0.15%, a decrease of 29.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.71% to 44,708K shares. The put/call ratio of MORF is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,422K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,304K shares, representing an increase of 32.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MORF by 37.21% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,504K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Artal Group holds 2,138K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,140K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MORF by 44.76% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,081K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,192K shares, representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MORF by 60.11% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 1,480K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,847K shares, representing a decrease of 159.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MORF by 78.83% over the last quarter.

Morphic Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, fibrosis and cancer. In collaboration with AbbVie, Janssen, and Schrödinger, Morphic is advancing its pipeline and discovery activities using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages Morphic's unique understanding of integrin structure and biology.

