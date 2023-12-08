Citigroup Initiates Coverage of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - (MLTX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - (NASDAQ:MLTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.31% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - is 70.89. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 28.31% from its latest reported closing price of 55.25.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics -. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 51.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLTX is 0.75%, a decrease of 7.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.53% to 59,717K shares. The put/call ratio of MLTX is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 21,751K shares representing 36.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 8,142K shares representing 13.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,118K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,943K shares, representing an increase of 8.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLTX by 43.44% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,034K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,021K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLTX by 16.69% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 2,000K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,725K shares, representing an increase of 13.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLTX by 48.99% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.