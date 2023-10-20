Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Mattel (MAT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.53% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mattel is 25.19. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 21.53% from its latest reported closing price of 20.73.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mattel is 6,043MM, an increase of 19.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 681 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mattel. This is a decrease of 53 owner(s) or 7.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAT is 0.21%, an increase of 5.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 417,177K shares. The put/call ratio of MAT is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 45,212K shares representing 12.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,614K shares, representing an increase of 5.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAT by 0.81% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 42,109K shares representing 11.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,648K shares, representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAT by 1.88% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 26,509K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,303K shares, representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAT by 0.82% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 16,975K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,969K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAT by 0.42% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 16,565K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,519K shares, representing a decrease of 35.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAT by 32.42% over the last quarter.

Mattel Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. Mattel creates innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. Mattel engages consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that Mattel owns or licenses in partnership with global entertainment companies. Its offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. Mattel operates in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.