Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.54% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Huntington Ingalls Industries is 287.64. The forecasts range from a low of 228.26 to a high of $332.85. The average price target represents an increase of 12.54% from its latest reported closing price of 255.59.

The projected annual revenue for Huntington Ingalls Industries is 11,422MM, a decrease of 1.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huntington Ingalls Industries. This is an increase of 89 owner(s) or 7.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HII is 0.19%, an increase of 2.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.51% to 40,659K shares. The put/call ratio of HII is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 1,839K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,312K shares , representing a decrease of 25.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HII by 16.92% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,283K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,312K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HII by 90.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,252K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,244K shares , representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HII by 14.20% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,065K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,067K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HII by 49.17% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,011K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,026K shares , representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HII by 9.90% over the last quarter.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally.

