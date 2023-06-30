Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 30, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.89% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise is 17.16. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.89% from its latest reported closing price of 16.36.

The projected annual revenue for Hewlett Packard Enterprise is 29,409MM, an increase of 0.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.04.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Declares $0.12 Dividend

On May 30, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $16.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.93%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.43%, the lowest has been 2.66%, and the highest has been 6.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.73 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.69 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.73. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1604 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hewlett Packard Enterprise. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPE is 0.19%, a decrease of 11.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 1,203,014K shares. The put/call ratio of HPE is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 59,289K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,717K shares, representing an increase of 11.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 1.23% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 57,477K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,643K shares, representing a decrease of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 6.00% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 43,160K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,111K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,091K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 5.43% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 34,356K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,129K shares, representing a decrease of 10.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 14.34% over the last quarter.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Background Information

The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is an American multinational information technology company. It is a business-focused organization which works in servers, storage, networking, containerization software and consulting and support. Additionally, the company invests in communications and media solutions.

