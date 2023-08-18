Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital (HASI) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 18, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital (NYSE:HASI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 103.54% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital is 41.06. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 103.54% from its latest reported closing price of 20.17.

The projected annual revenue for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital is 164MM, an increase of 39.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 604 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HASI is 0.23%, a decrease of 3.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.02% to 98,891K shares. The put/call ratio of HASI is 1.83, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,896K shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,727K shares, representing an increase of 11.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 86.65% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,888K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,946K shares, representing an increase of 19.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 2.86% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 4,018K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,062K shares, representing an increase of 23.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 6.35% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 3,975K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,219K shares, representing an increase of 19.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 1.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,840K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,723K shares, representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 4.98% over the last quarter.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hannon Armstrong is the first U.S. public company solely dedicated to investments in climate solutions, providing capital to leading companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. With more than $7 billion in managed assets as of December 31, 2020, Hannon Armstrong's core purpose is to make climate-positive investments with superior risk-adjusted returns.

