Citigroup Initiates Coverage of H.B. Fuller (FUL) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.94% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for H.B. Fuller is 89.25. The forecasts range from a low of 78.78 to a high of $112.35. The average price target represents an increase of 28.94% from its latest reported closing price of 69.22.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for H.B. Fuller is 3,982MM, an increase of 10.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.68.

H.B. Fuller Declares $0.20 Dividend

On July 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.82 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 20, 2023 received the payment on August 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $69.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.18%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.24%, the lowest has been 0.83%, and the highest has been 2.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.22 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.26%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 626 funds or institutions reporting positions in H.B. Fuller. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUL is 0.21%, an increase of 1.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 61,194K shares. The put/call ratio of FUL is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,774K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,912K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUL by 2.41% over the last quarter.

Mairs & Power holds 2,350K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,364K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUL by 2.10% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,089K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,520K shares, representing an increase of 27.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUL by 36.69% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,721K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,749K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUL by 97.78% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,694K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

H.B. Fuller Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2019 net revenue of approximately $3 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, health and beauty, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.