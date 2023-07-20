Citigroup Initiates Coverage of First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.18% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Industrial Realty Trust is 60.63. The forecasts range from a low of 51.51 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 15.18% from its latest reported closing price of 52.64.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First Industrial Realty Trust is 604MM, an increase of 2.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.28.

First Industrial Realty Trust Declares $0.32 Dividend

On May 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $52.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.43%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.38%, the lowest has been 1.66%, and the highest has been 3.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.28%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 781 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Industrial Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FR is 0.34%, a decrease of 2.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 150,100K shares. The put/call ratio of FR is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 9,556K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,594K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FR by 4.25% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,807K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,889K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FR by 7.46% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 5,001K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 4,620K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,862K shares, representing an increase of 16.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FR by 34.24% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,076K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,080K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FR by 5.40% over the last quarter.

First Industrial Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, its local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, the company owns and has under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of December 31, 2020.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.