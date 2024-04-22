Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Evolent Health (EVH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.39% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Evolent Health is 45.56. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 54.39% from its latest reported closing price of 29.51.

The projected annual revenue for Evolent Health is 2,046MM, an increase of 4.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolent Health. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVH is 0.29%, a decrease of 10.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.08% to 146,764K shares. The put/call ratio of EVH is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,313K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,239K shares, representing an increase of 49.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 68.13% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,918K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,048K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 3.35% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 3,960K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,865K shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 14.22% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 3,778K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,622K shares, representing an increase of 30.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 53.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,385K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,370K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 8.89% over the last quarter.

Evolent Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evolent Health delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Its solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation, and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally.

