Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 29, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of Establishment Labs Holdings (NASDAQ:ESTA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.40% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Establishment Labs Holdings is 106.42. The forecasts range from a low of 89.89 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 55.40% from its latest reported closing price of 68.48.

The projected annual revenue for Establishment Labs Holdings is 208MM, an increase of 22.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 173 funds or institutions reporting positions in Establishment Labs Holdings. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESTA is 1.14%, a decrease of 6.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 20,657K shares. The put/call ratio of ESTA is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JW Asset Management holds 3,192K shares representing 12.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 2,389K shares representing 9.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,374K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESTA by 5.92% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,872K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,815K shares, representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESTA by 25.83% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,482K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,479K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTA by 54.80% over the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 866K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 857K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESTA by 14.05% over the last quarter.

Establishment Labs Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a global medical technology company focused on women's health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, by designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing an innovative portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants, branded as Motiva Implants®, the centerpiece of the MotivaImagine® platform. Motiva Implants® are produced at our two manufacturing sites that are compliant with ISO13485:2016, FDA 21 CFR 820 under the MDSAP program, and are currently commercially available in more than 80 countries through exclusive distributors or the Company's direct salesforce. In March 2018, Establishment Labs received approval for an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the FDA and initiated the Motiva Implant® clinical trial in the United States in April 2018. In addition to Motiva Implants®, Establishment Labs' product and technologies portfolio includes the Divina® 3D Simulation System and other products and services.

Key filings for this company:

