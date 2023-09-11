Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Ecovyst (ECVT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.32% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ecovyst is 14.54. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 48.32% from its latest reported closing price of 9.80.

The projected annual revenue for Ecovyst is 856MM, an increase of 12.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 389 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ecovyst. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECVT is 0.27%, an increase of 8.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.33% to 123,829K shares. The put/call ratio of ECVT is 3.74, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Shapiro Capital Management holds 5,457K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,470K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECVT by 6.66% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 5,269K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,467K shares, representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECVT by 0.50% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 5,144K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,143K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECVT by 4.13% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 4,963K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,940K shares, representing an increase of 20.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECVT by 25.74% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 4,173K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,184K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECVT by 154.41% over the last quarter.

Ecovyst Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ecovyst Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.

