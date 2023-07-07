Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Ducommun (DCO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 6, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.66% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ducommun is 64.60. The forecasts range from a low of 56.56 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 45.66% from its latest reported closing price of 44.35.

The projected annual revenue for Ducommun is 761MM, an increase of 4.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ducommun. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 5.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCO is 0.23%, an increase of 9.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.63% to 12,601K shares. The put/call ratio of DCO is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paradigm Capital Management holds 662K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 711K shares, representing a decrease of 7.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 41.31% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 499K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 480K shares, representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 12.63% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 460K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 554K shares, representing a decrease of 20.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 17.31% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 432K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares, representing a decrease of 6.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 1.86% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 410K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 416K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 88.41% over the last quarter.

Ducommun Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications.

