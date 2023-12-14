Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 13, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 138.14% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Denali Therapeutics is 51.32. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 138.14% from its latest reported closing price of 21.55.

The projected annual revenue for Denali Therapeutics is 89MM, a decrease of 73.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 442 funds or institutions reporting positions in Denali Therapeutics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNLI is 0.18%, a decrease of 24.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.54% to 118,578K shares. The put/call ratio of DNLI is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 14,681K shares representing 10.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,844K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 72.80% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,289K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,038K shares, representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 23.41% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 6,896K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Crestline Management holds 5,961K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,111K shares, representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 23.93% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 5,100K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,921K shares, representing an increase of 3.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 20.34% over the last quarter.

Denali Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Denali Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for neurodegenerative diseases. Denali pursues new treatments by rigorously assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the BBB and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement. Denali is based in South San Francisco.

