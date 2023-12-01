Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of Cullen Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.82% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cullen Frost Bankers is 114.82. The forecasts range from a low of 97.97 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.82% from its latest reported closing price of 98.29.

The projected annual revenue for Cullen Frost Bankers is 2,158MM, an increase of 10.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 772 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cullen Frost Bankers. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFR is 0.18%, a decrease of 12.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.98% to 59,901K shares. The put/call ratio of CFR is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 6,595K shares representing 10.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,678K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 11.29% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,154K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,098K shares, representing an increase of 49.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 75.38% over the last quarter.

King Luther Capital Management holds 2,041K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,144K shares, representing a decrease of 5.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 15.63% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,004K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,954K shares, representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 14.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,811K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,810K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 11.90% over the last quarter.

Cullen Frost Bankers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $40.1 billion in assets at September 30, 2020. Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries.

