Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Cricut Inc - (CRCT) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of Cricut Inc - (NASDAQ:CRCT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.98% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cricut Inc - is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.98% from its latest reported closing price of 9.27.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cricut Inc - is 920MM, an increase of 12.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 144 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cricut Inc -. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 56.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRCT is 0.16%, a decrease of 46.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.07% to 30,157K shares. The put/call ratio of CRCT is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Abdiel Capital Advisors holds 14,886K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,091K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 909K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 398K shares, representing an increase of 56.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRCT by 147.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 743K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MSSGX - Inception Portfolio CLASS I holds 717K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 796K shares, representing a decrease of 10.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRCT by 5.98% over the last quarter.

Cricut Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cricut is an American brand of cutting plotters, or computer-controlled cutting machines, designed for home crafters. The machines are used for cutting paper, felt, vinyl, fabric and other materials such as leather, matboard, and wood.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.