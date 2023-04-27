Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Cintas (CTAS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.03% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cintas is 510.08. The forecasts range from a low of 423.19 to a high of $575.40. The average price target represents an increase of 16.03% from its latest reported closing price of 439.63.

The projected annual revenue for Cintas is 8,806MM, an increase of 2.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1861 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cintas. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTAS is 0.35%, an increase of 10.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 71,903K shares. The put/call ratio of CTAS is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,623K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,562K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 10.01% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,007K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,984K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 8.12% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,995K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,950K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 9.68% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,830K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,778K shares, representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 10.69% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 1,355K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,498K shares, representing a decrease of 10.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 6.91% over the last quarter.

Cintas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance customers' image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and training and compliance courses, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

