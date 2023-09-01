Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Camping World Holdings Inc - (CWH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 1, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of Camping World Holdings Inc - (NYSE:CWH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.78% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Camping World Holdings Inc - is 34.57. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 39.78% from its latest reported closing price of 24.73.

The projected annual revenue for Camping World Holdings Inc - is 6,776MM, an increase of 3.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 397 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camping World Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWH is 0.16%, an increase of 9.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.14% to 35,850K shares. The put/call ratio of CWH is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Abrams Capital Management holds 5,109K shares representing 11.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Crestview Partners II GP holds 1,908K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,903K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWH by 57.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,302K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 1,177K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,257K shares, representing a decrease of 6.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWH by 2.15% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,033K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,045K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWH by 35.73% over the last quarter.

Camping World Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is America's leading recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair, other outdoor and active sports products, and the industry's broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company's founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known destinations for everything RV, with more than 170 locations in 37 states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

