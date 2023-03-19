Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Bumble Inc. (BMBL) with Buy Recommendation

On March 17, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of Bumble Inc. with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.00% Upside

As of March 18, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bumble Inc. is $27.50. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 38.00% from its latest reported closing price of $19.93.

The projected annual revenue for Bumble Inc. is $1,070MM, an increase of 18.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.20.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 43,181K shares representing 33.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 11,094K shares representing 8.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,903K shares, representing a decrease of 7.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMBL by 16.20% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,062K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,671K shares, representing an increase of 17.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMBL by 11.43% over the last quarter.

Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. holds 5,055K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 3,222K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,530K shares, representing an increase of 52.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMBL by 51.63% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 536 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bumble Inc.. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMBL is 0.49%, a decrease of 4.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.18% to 152,981K shares. The put/call ratio of BMBL is 2.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

Bumble Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Badoo and Bumble, two of the world’s highest-grossing dating apps with millions of users worldwide. The Bumble platform enables people to connect and build equitable and healthy relationships. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, the Bumble app is one of the first dating apps built with women at the center, and the Badoo app, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. Bumble currently employs over 600 people in offices in Austin, Barcelona, London, and Moscow.

