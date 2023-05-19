Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Blackrock (BLK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.03% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blackrock is 769.95. The forecasts range from a low of 547.42 to a high of $966.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.03% from its latest reported closing price of 669.33.

The projected annual revenue for Blackrock is 18,191MM, an increase of 4.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 34.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2739 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackrock. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLK is 0.47%, an increase of 30.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.91% to 175,694K shares. The put/call ratio of BLK is 1.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 44,149K shares representing 29.48% ownership of the company.

Temasek Holdings holds 5,093K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,955K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,184K shares, representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLK by 79.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,338K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,274K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLK by 20.69% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,472K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,418K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLK by 20.53% over the last quarter.

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately $7.81 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide.

