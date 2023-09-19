Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 112.26% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is 59.71. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 112.26% from its latest reported closing price of 28.13.

The projected annual revenue for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is 309MM, an increase of 20.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 591 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARWR is 0.21%, an increase of 18.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.19% to 79,636K shares. The put/call ratio of ARWR is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,243K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,341K shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARWR by 30.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,227K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,216K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARWR by 29.96% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,881K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,910K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARWR by 887.39% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,622K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,693K shares, representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARWR by 30.03% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,322K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,233K shares, representing an increase of 3.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARWR by 34.59% over the last quarter.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Background Information



Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein. Arrowhead's RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of gene silencing.

