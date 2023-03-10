Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Array Technologies (ARRY) with Neutral Recommendation

On March 10, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of Array Technologies with a Neutral recommendation.

As of March 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Array Technologies is $28.62. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 38.48% from its latest reported closing price of $20.67.

The projected annual revenue for Array Technologies is $1,961MM, an increase of 34.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.00.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 7,118K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 6,527K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,312K shares, representing an increase of 18.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 33.06% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,243K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,230K shares, representing a decrease of 18.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 10.71% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 5,045K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Electron Capital Partners holds 4,545K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,104K shares, representing a decrease of 12.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 3.44% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 534 funds or institutions reporting positions in Array Technologies. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 10.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARRY is 0.32%, an increase of 19.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.26% to 168,002K shares. The put/call ratio of ARRY is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

Array Technologies Background Information

Array Technologies is a leading global technology company providing tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects as one of the world's largest manufacturers of ground-mounted systems. With efficient installation and terrain flexibility coupled with high reliability, durability, and performance, Array delivers a lower levelized cost of energy. The Company's focus on innovation, combined with its customer-centric approach, has helped achieve some of the industry's best returns. Array Technologies is headquartered in the United States with offices in Europe, Central America, and Australia.

