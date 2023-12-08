Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 463.55% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allogene Therapeutics is 14.20. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 463.55% from its latest reported closing price of 2.52.

The projected annual revenue for Allogene Therapeutics is 4MM, an increase of 2,042.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 391 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allogene Therapeutics. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLO is 0.08%, a decrease of 16.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.67% to 140,889K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLO is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tpg Gp A holds 18,716K shares representing 11.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,911K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,134K shares, representing an increase of 11.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 27.04% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 6,301K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,591K shares, representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 27.82% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 5,314K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,314K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 36.91% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 5,284K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,637K shares, representing a decrease of 6.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 39.59% over the last quarter.

Allogene Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of 'off-the-shelf' CAR T cell therapy candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients.

