Citigroup Initiates Coverage of agilon health (AGL) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.70% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for agilon health is 8.19. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 58.70% from its latest reported closing price of 5.16.

The projected annual revenue for agilon health is 5,196MM, an increase of 20.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 527 funds or institutions reporting positions in agilon health. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGL is 0.25%, a decrease of 26.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 559,355K shares. The put/call ratio of AGL is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice holds 100,000K shares representing 24.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 55,218K shares representing 13.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,405K shares, representing an increase of 6.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 31.85% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 42,510K shares representing 10.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,319K shares, representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 90.26% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 28,369K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,043K shares, representing an increase of 32.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 54.96% over the last quarter.

ANEFX - NEW ECONOMY FUND holds 22,211K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,875K shares, representing an increase of 10.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 34.03% over the last quarter.

Agilon Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

agilon health is transforming healthcare by empowering community-based physicians with the resources and expertise they need to innovate the payment and delivery of care for seniors. agilon health enables physicians to create their own Medicare-centric globally capitated line of business. The agilon Total Care Model is powered by its purpose-built platform and enabled through a growing national network of like-minded physician partners. With agilon, physicians are freed from the constraints of the transactional fee-for-service reimbursement model and are able to practice team-based, coordinated care to serve the individual needs of their senior patients and to transition to a sustainable and predictable, long-term business model. The rapidly growing appeal of the agilon platform, partnership model and network of leading community-based physicians has allowed the company to expand to 17 local communities with 16 anchor physician groups, as well as a network of physicians across Hawaii, in fewer than five years.

