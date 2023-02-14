Citigroup Initiates Coverage of 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) with Neutral Recommendation

On February 13, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of 9 Meters Biopharma with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2,075.69% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for 9 Meters Biopharma is $47.43. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 2,075.69% from its latest reported closing price of $2.18.

The projected annual revenue for 9 Meters Biopharma is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$3.59.

What are large shareholders doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 13,000K shares representing 100.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,296K shares, representing a decrease of 9.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMTR by 18.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,913K shares representing 68.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,032K shares, representing an increase of 9.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMTR by 4.64% over the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 4,558K shares representing 35.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,553K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMTR by 68.46% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,218K shares representing 24.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,041K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMTR by 11.25% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 1,232K shares representing 9.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,246K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMTR by 39.62% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in 9 Meters Biopharma. This is a decrease of 119 owner(s) or 70.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMTR is 0.00%, a decrease of 89.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 42.36% to 34,840K shares. The put/call ratio of NMTR is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

9 Meters Biopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. ('the Company') is a rare and unmet needs-focused gastroenterology company. The Company is advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into a Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome (SBS), a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

