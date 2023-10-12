Citigroup Initiates Coverage of 2seventy bio (TSVT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 313.51% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for 2seventy bio is 18.36. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 313.51% from its latest reported closing price of 4.44.

The projected annual revenue for 2seventy bio is 97MM, a decrease of 34.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in 2seventy bio. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSVT is 0.12%, a decrease of 10.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 52,969K shares. The put/call ratio of TSVT is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kynam Capital Management holds 4,891K shares representing 9.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,739K shares, representing an increase of 23.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSVT by 38.27% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,895K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,943K shares, representing an increase of 32.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSVT by 27.17% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,880K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,769K shares, representing an increase of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSVT by 1.54% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,498K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,392K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

2seventy bio Background Information

Its name, 2seventy bio, reflects why 2seventy bio does what 2seventy bio does - TIME. Cancer rips time away and its goal is to work at the maximum speed of translating human thought into action – 270 miles per hour — to give the people 2seventy bio serve more time. 2seventy bio is building the leading immuno-oncology cell therapy company, focused on discovering and developing new therapies that truly disrupt the cancer treatment landscape. With a deep understanding of the human body’s immune response to tumor cells and how to translate cell therapies into practice, 2seventy bio’s applying this knowledge to deliver next generation cellular therapies that focus on a broad range of hematologic malignancies, including the first FDA-approved CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma, as well as solid tumors. Its research and development is focused on delivering therapies that are designed with the goal to "think" smarter and faster than the disease. Importantly, 2seventy bio remains focused on accomplishing these goals by staying genuine and authentic to its "why" and keeping its people and culture top of mind every day.

