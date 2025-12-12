Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Northrop Grumman (NOC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.98% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Northrop Grumman is $677.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $538.33 to a high of $808.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.98% from its latest reported closing price of $560.04 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Northrop Grumman is 40,976MM, an increase of 0.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 25.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,551 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northrop Grumman. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOC is 0.29%, an increase of 1.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.62% to 148,224K shares. The put/call ratio of NOC is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 11,763K shares representing 8.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,967K shares , representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOC by 12.27% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 4,855K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,996K shares , representing an increase of 17.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOC by 31.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,630K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,573K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOC by 11.79% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,270K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,504K shares , representing a decrease of 28.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOC by 87.10% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,840K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,781K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOC by 11.89% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.