Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Norfolk Southern (LSE:0K8M) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of Norfolk Southern (LSE:0K8M) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.49% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Norfolk Southern is 268.16 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 176.71 GBX to a high of 306.53 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 8.49% from its latest reported closing price of 247.17 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Norfolk Southern is 13,158MM, an increase of 8.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,322 funds or institutions reporting positions in Norfolk Southern. This is an decrease of 76 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K8M is 0.27%, an increase of 7.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.28% to 202,251K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 10,795K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,125K shares , representing an increase of 24.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K8M by 15.78% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,729K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,225K shares , representing a decrease of 19.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K8M by 31.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,134K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,101K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K8M by 17.71% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 6,974K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,202K shares , representing an increase of 25.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K8M by 13.52% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 6,308K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,599K shares , representing an increase of 11.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K8M by 2.06% over the last quarter.

